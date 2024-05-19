Sunday, May 19, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to campaign in Odisha today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for the general elections is at its peak as political parties intensify their efforts to reach the public as the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on May 20.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2024 8:25 IST
Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi, Odisha
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning concluded on Saturday for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls covering 49 constituencies in six states and two UTs including the high-profile Rae Bareli and Amethi seats from where former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani are in the fray respectively. The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections is set to take place on May 20. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are scheduled to address election meetings in Odisha in the next three days.

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • May 19, 2024 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi: AAP East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar organises cyclothon

    Delhi: AAP East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar organises a cyclothon as part of his election campaign.

