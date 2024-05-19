Sunday, May 19, 2024
     
MS Dhoni heads back into dressing room after RCB's protracted celebration delays customary handshake | WATCH

MS Dhoni guided Chennai Super Kings' newly-appointed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad throughout the course of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024. Dhoni had stepped down as captain of CSK before the start of the season.

MS Dhoni skipped the customary post-match handshake with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (May 18). The incident unfolded in the 68th match of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) season after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were knocked out of the playoff race by RCB.

In a video that is going viral across social media platforms, the CSK players can be seen queued up and waiting for the RCB players after the end of the game for the customary handshake. Dhoni was leading the queue and made his way back into the dressing room after he sensed that the RCB players were going to take more time celebrating their playoff qualification.

RCB's protracted celebration forced the CSK players to wait for a long period of time but the visitors didn't make an issue out of it.

Watch the video of the incident:

Chennai's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad mentioned that injuries to key players were a major reason that didn't let the defending champions put up a dominating display in the season.

"To sum up the season, pretty happy with seven games out of 14. Injuries, not having Conway (Devon) as well - made a lot of difference. Challenges right from the first game. Pathirana (Matheesha) got injured, we missed Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) as well. When you have injuries, it is difficult to balance the squad... Couldn't get over the line, but these things can happen. For me, personal milestones don't matter a lot. After all, the ultimate prize is to win. We couldn't get it, so personally I'm slightly disappointed as well," said Gaikwad during the post-match presentation.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 squad

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

