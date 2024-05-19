Kiara Advani exudes diva vibes in pink-black corset gown at Cannes Film Festival | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The prestigious film festival will conclude on May 25.

Bollywood star Kiara Advani, who is currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival 2024, captivated the attention of many as she graced the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival. Several pictures and videos of the actress are doing rounds on the internet and now she herself has shared a series of images on her official Instagram account. For the event, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame donned an exquisite off-shoulder silk gown in shades of pink and black. Complementing her looks, she opted for a chic high bun hairstyle and accessorised with a necklace and black lace gloves.

Take a look:

The gala served as a platform to honour six remarkable women, including Kiara Advani, for their contributions to the world of cinema. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Red Sea Film shared glimpses from the event, underscoring the significance of celebrating female storytellers and their trailblazing achievements.

Prior to her appearance at the Women in Cinema Gala, she graced the Red Sea Film Festival in a captivating orange bodycon outfit, radiating glamour and sophistication. Additionally, she stunned attendees in an ivory crepe-back satin dress featuring a daring thigh-high slit, courtesy of designer Prabal Gurung.

Other Indian actresses including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari are also in Cannes.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 with several celebrities including filmmakers, artists and film enthusiasts gathering at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres to celebrate cinema. The prestigious film festival will conclude on May 25.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has several projects in her kitty including Ram Charan's Game Changer. YRF's War 2, a project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Nayanthara, Ranveer Singh's Don 3, among several others.

(With ANi inputs)

