Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests fifth accused from Rajasthan

In the latest development in the Salman Khan house firing case, Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday has arrested fifth accused, Mohammad Chaudhary, from Rajasthan. As per a report by India TV's Atul Singh, Mohammad Chaudhary helped the two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta by providing money, and also doing recce. As per the crime branch, Chaudhary is being brought to Mumbai today where he will be produced in Killa court and demand five days custody.

Earlier, one of the accused named Anuj Thapan, died by suicide after he hanged himself with a sheet in police custody. For the unversed, Anuj is accused of providing weapons to the shooters. Thapan has been admitted to a nearby hospital. Earlier, both the shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who opened fire outside the actor's residence in Bandra were detained from Gujarat's Bhuj.

Deets about Salman Khan house firing case

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the shooters, who allegedly fired outside Salman Khan's house, had two guns and they were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets. On the morning of April 14, two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired four gunshots outside the Galaxy Apartments, the residence of the actor. Following the incident, the assailants quickly fled the scene. Surveillance footage revealed that both suspects were wearing caps and carrying backpacks.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Crime Branch wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to issue a lookout notice against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol. Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the firing at Salman Khan's house a few hours after the incident through his Facebook profile.

Salman Khan's latest public appearance

Salman Khan was recently in London where he met the UK MP from Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner. In several pictures went viral on the internet, wherein both Barry and Salman are seen inside the Wembley Stadium.

