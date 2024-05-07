Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari REVEALS how her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar was cut, says 'I felt bad

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is currently garnering applause for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She is one of the most celebrated stars of her generation and over the years has delivered many memorable performances. One such performance by the actress was in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Rockstar, which was released in 2011. In a recent interview, she opened up about her role in Rockstar being cut and how she felt about it.

''When I did Rockstar (Ranbir Kapoor's film) I was new and you know your role gets cut, subsequently at that particular experience I had of what I imagined of the role and what I saw on paper it did get cut, so I felt bad at that time. But I trusted their intention that may be they did it for a particular reason, but somewhere even that time in my naïve choices I didn't make a wrong decision, people still remember my that small role,'' Aditi Rao Hydari said in an interview with BollywoodLife.

The actress also talked about 'trusting' the directors and the screentime she gets and said, ''And even after that I continued to think like a 5 year old, I still have gone and done cameos not thinking that it is just 20 minutes in a two hour film, because I know this part is complete and I have that trust in the director and for whatever reasons they cut the role, that's on them and not me, this is how I think. I feel like if people like Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, if they can work for 5 to 20 minutes in full length films and get remembered for that, then why can't we do it.''

After the success of Heeramandi, Aditi Rao Hydari is all geared up for her upcoming big projects. She will next feature in Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Gandhi Talks. She will also be seen in Kajri Babbar's directorial Lioness.