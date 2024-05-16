SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Covers back on as slight drizzle further delays crucial match in Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game.

Playoff hopeful Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing eliminated Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the 66th match of the season. Hyderabad are favourites to secure a playoff spot today but have won just once in their four games against Gujarat.

So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 66th T20 match

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App