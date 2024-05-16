SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Covers back on as slight drizzle further delays crucial match in Hyderabad

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsSunrisers Hyderabad will eye a playoff spot when they host Gujarat Titans in the 66th match of the IPL 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday. A win will confirm a top-four spot for Pat Cummins' side who have two home games in hand.
On the other hand, already knocked-out Gujarat will be looking to finish their disastrous 2024 campaign with a positive result. Shubman Gill's Titans have won three of their four encounters against Sunrisers but remain second favourites going into this fixture.