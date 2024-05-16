Thursday, May 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Covers back on as slight drizzle further delays crucial match in Hyderabad
Live now

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Covers back on as slight drizzle further delays crucial match in Hyderabad

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad remain the leading contender to finish in the top four with two home games in hand while fallen Gujarat Titans will be looking to finish their campaign with a positive result.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2024 20:13 IST
SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Sunrisers Hyderabad will eye a playoff spot when they host Gujarat Titans in the 66th match of the IPL 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday. A win will confirm a top-four spot for Pat Cummins' side who have two home games in hand.

On the other hand, already knocked-out Gujarat will be looking to finish their disastrous 2024 campaign with a positive result. Shubman Gill's Titans have won three of their four encounters against Sunrisers but remain second favourites going into this fixture.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 16, 2024 7:56 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    SRH vs. GT IPL 2024: The covers are again brought on

    The covers are again brought on, and the match might delay again as rain is back at Rajeev Gandhi International stadium

  • May 16, 2024 7:50 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    SRH vs. GT IPL 2024: Toss timing announcement

    Good news is coming from the Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium. The toss will be held at 8 PM IST, while the match will start at 8:15 PM IST.

  • May 16, 2024 7:37 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    SRH vs. GT IPL 2024: Toss timing is yet to be announced

    The rain has stopped, and the covers are off, but their is no declaration of toss timing from the officials due to the wet outfield. 

  • May 16, 2024 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Covers coming off

    Rain has stopped and covers are coming off at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. However, we can witness a further delay in the toss due to the wet outfield.

  • May 16, 2024 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Covers are on

  • May 16, 2024 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Toss delayed due to rain

    The toss has been delayed as the rain intensifies, the covers are still intact, and spectators are waiting for the game to start. 

  • May 16, 2024 6:57 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs GT IPL 2024: It's raining in Hyderabad

    Slight drizzles at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and the covers are on. Rain is likely to delay the toss but fans can expect a full 20-over game today.

     

  • May 16, 2024 6:45 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to don special jersey today

    Gujarat Titans to wear a lavender-coloured jersey for today's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad to show support for cancer awareness. 

  • May 16, 2024 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Updated Points Table

    IPL 2024 Points Table Updated (After Match 65)

    Teams M W L NR Points NRR
    KKR 13 9 3 1 19 1.428
    RR 13 8 5 0 16 0.273
    CSK 13 7 6 0 14 0.528
    SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.406
    DC 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
    RCB 13 6 7 0 12 0.387
    LSG 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787
    GT 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063
    PBKS 13 5 9 0 10 -0.347
    MI 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271
  • May 16, 2024 6:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Rain threatens today's game?

  • May 16, 2024 6:14 PM (IST) Posted by Intern Sports

    SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Squads for both teams

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra.

  • May 16, 2024 6:01 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs GT IPL 2024: Sunrisers fancy playoff spot today

  • May 16, 2024 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Match 66 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game. 

    Playoff hopeful Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing eliminated Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the 66th match of the season. Hyderabad are favourites to secure a playoff spot today but have won just once in their four games against Gujarat.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 66th T20 match

    Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

    Date & Time: Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement