Anita Goyal, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife, passes away after battling cancer

Mumbai: Anita Goyal, the wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away on Thursday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. She had been battling cancer for a long time, reports stated. Reports suggest that the funeral is expected to take place in Mumbai later today.

Anita's demise comes weeks after the couple was garnted two-month interim bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case. She is survived by her husband and two children, Namrata and Nivaan.

Naresh Goyal granted interim bail

The Bombay High Court has granted interim bail to Naresh Goyal for two months on medical grounds. Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar ordered Goyal's release on interim bail, directing him to pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh and remain within Mumbai unless permitted otherwise by the trial court. Additionally, Goyal has been instructed to surrender his passport during this period.

Narsh, 75 had sought interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds as both he and his wife Anita Goyal are suffering from cancer.

His wife was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. She was also granted bail by the special court the same day considering her age and medical condition.

Goyal was arrested by the ED in September 2023 over allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of loans worth Rs 538.62 crore from Canara Bank, provided to Jet Airways. His wife, Anita Goyal, was also arrested in November 2023 in connection with the case.

