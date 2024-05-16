Kejriwal ducks questions on Swati Maliwal in joint presser with Akhilesh | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to answer and passed the microphone when asked about AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault case in a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar on Monday (May 13).

Earlier on Wednesday night Bibhav Kumar was spotted with the AAP national Convenor and Sanjay Singh at the Lucknow airport, days after the party promised "strict action" against him.

Akhilesh Yadav replied on Maliwal's question

When Delhi CM Kejriwal, who arrived in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow for a press conference with Akhilesh Yadav, was questioned about the controversy surrounding Swati Maliwal, he remained silent and passed the microphone. Subsequently, the Samajwadi Party President spoke and remarked that there are more pressing issues in the country than Swati Maliwal.

Yadav said, "There are other issues that are more important than this..."

Sanjay Singh on Swati Maliwal issue

During the press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh adopted a defensive stance when questioned about the Swati Maliwal issue. He mentioned that he had already provided the necessary response to the matter and emphasised that there should be no political exploitation of the situation.

Singh reiterated that the AAP functions as a cohesive unit. Additionally, he raised concerns about the situation in Manipur during the conference.

"The entire country was in pain after seeing what happened in Manipur but PM Modi was silent on the issue. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women but PM Modi was asking for votes for Prajwal Revanna. When our wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal who was DCW chief was beaten up by the police. PM Modi remained silent on these issues. AAP is our family and has given a clear statement. BJP and PM Modi should answer all these issues that I mentioned. Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal's issue," he said.

