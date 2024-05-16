Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal spotted with Bibhav Kumar at airport, BJP claims CM protecting aide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bibhav Kumar with Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh at Lucknow airport

Swati Maliwal assault case: Days after promising "strict action" against Bibhav Kumar, personal secretary to Delhi CM, for allegedly assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Sanjay Singh was spotted at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday night.

Sharing the picture of Kejriwal, Singh and other AAP leaders with Bibhav Kumar, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed that the Chief Minister is protecting his personal assistant and roaming around with him.

Earlier on Tuesday (May 14), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had admitted an assault on Maliwal by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar at the CM's residence on Monday.

'Attack on Maliwal was done at behest of Kejriwal himself'

Poonawala posted from his official X handle on Thursday, "72 hours No FIR on Bibhav Kumar instead Kejriwal is protecting him! Roaming around with him.."

The BJP spokesperson claimed that the assault on Maliwal was done at the behest of Kejriwal and she was subjected to violence. "It is clear: attack on Swati Maliwal was done at (the) behest of Kejriwal himself Sheesh Mahal is Apradh Mahal & just like Draupadi cheerharan--a woman Rajya Sabha MP was subjected to violence, assault," Poonawala added.

The BJP leader also alleged that Maliwal is now being forced by her party to keep silent or change her story which is why she has not approached the police. "Now she is being pressured to keep silent or change her story as is evident from statements of Naveen Jaihind and Nitin Tyagi of AAP hence she hasn't approached the police yet True face of AAP - Anti women anarchist party," Poonawala said.

Meanwhile, the vice president of the BJP's Delhi unit, Kapil Mishra, also shared the picture of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Bibhav Kumar together at the Lucknow airport, pointing out how the Rajya Sabha MP had condemned the incident earlier. "This is the photo of Lucknow airport last night The one in the black shirt is Vibhav who hit Swati Maliwal Along with Sanjay Singh who said that Bibhav did a very wrong thing, Kejriwal is angry The third one is Kejriwal himself who is accused of getting Swati beaten up," Mishra posted on X.

Swati Maliwal assault case

The former chief of the DCW has not made any statement in public since the matter came to light. Police had also visited her residence on Minto Road on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, Maliwal has not yet contacted them to register her complaint. The police said that it would wait for some more time for the complaint and if no complaint is still received from Swati Maliwal, then Delhi Police might contact her.

The row over the assault on Swati Maliwal inside Delhi CM’s residence broke out after she made a PCR call around 10 AM on Monday and complained against Vibhav Kumar. Following the phone call, the police also reached CM’s residence in Civil Lines.

Vibhav Kumar hogged the headlines recently after he was sacked as Delhi CM’s Personal Secretary by the Delhi Vigilance Department over the ‘illegal appointment’. He was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in February, for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case.

