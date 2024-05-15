Could assault on Swati Maliwal happen without CM Kejriwal's knowledge? questions BJP's Shazia Ilmi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Shazia Ilmi and AAP MP Swati Maliwal

BJP vs AAP on Swati Maliwal row: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, levelled some serious accusations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the ongoing Swati Maliwal row. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said.

Shazia Ilmi alleged that the CM must be in the knowhow of the assault. She said, "...I have been with them since Anna Hazare Aandolan, since the IAC days. So, I know all the characters too well. I cannot believe that any PA would indulge or assault Swati Maliwal who happens to be a Rajya Sabha MP, who has been a Head of Delhi Women's Commission and who has been an old colleague of the party and of the movement since the NGO days...would be just assault by Vibhav without the knowledge of the CM.

"I cannot believe it, nobody buys it, nobody is convinced. I have seen the filth that is there in the party, the sordid state of affairs and what all goes on, how murky it all is and which is why some of us left the party because it was untenable for us to stay there. But finally, people are getting to know the reality of this man and what goes on in this Sultan's Sheeshmahal...Sanjay Singh acknowledged that this has indeed happened and Kejriwal knows of it. But why is Kejriwal quiet on it? Why is no FIR being done? Is Swati Maliwal safe? Is she being intimidated? Are they threatening her into some sort of compromise? There are many issues that Arvind Kejriwal must come clean on...," the BJP leader added.