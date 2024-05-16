IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya during the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 game on April 30, 2024

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be looking to finish their disastrous IPL 2024 campaign with some positives when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 17.

Lucknow Super Giants remain alive in the playoff qualification race with 12 points in 13 matches but face an impossible task to make the top four due to their negative net run rate. KL Rahul's Lucknow remain favourite against Mumbai having won four of their five encounters so far.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai suffered their ninth loss of the season after failing to chase a 158-run target against Kolkata in their last match. Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom place with eight points and will target a consolation win in their last match of the season.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 67th T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Friday, May 17 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Nuwan Thushara, Mohsin Khan

MI vs LSG Dream11 Captaincy picks:

KL Rahul: The Super Giants skipper scored just five runs against Delhi in the last game and has struggled to reach the 30-plus mark in his last four innings but remains a key batter for his team this season. Rahul is leading the scoring chart for Lucknow with 465 runs in 13 innings and has also produced 17 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the 2024 edition.

Suryakumar Yadav: The star Indian cricketer scored a brilliant unbeaten century against Sunrisers Hyderabad to regain his form in the closing stages of the season. Suryakumar struggled for consistency earlier this season but made a good comeback by scoring 345 runs in ten innings at an impressive strike rate of 169.95 in the IPL 2024.

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Match 67 probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.