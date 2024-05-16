BJP on Kejriwal avoiding question on Maliwal: 'If you are a coward CM, you should resign'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

AAP vs BJP on Swati Maliwal assault issue: In a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday again accused the Delhi Chief Minister of sheltering the accused in Swati Maliwal alleged assault incident. It also took a dig at the Delhi CM for ducking the question on the same issue while holding a joint presser with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar on Monday (May 13).

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "...today Arvind Kejriwal has no regrets that a woman MP of his party was beaten up and misbehaved with. The accused is roaming around under the protection of Arvind Kejriwal and he was also seen in the headquarters of Samajwadi Party..."

"She is certainly the leader of the opposition party but BJP is fighting to ensure that she gets justice...Arvind Kejriwal should answer and if you are a coward CM and cannot speak even a single word then you should resign because the women of the country are angry and feeling insulted and only Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this..," he added.

Kejriwal ditches question

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to answer and passed the microphone when asked about AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault case in a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. When Kejriwal remained silent and passed the microphone, the Samajwadi Party President said, "There are other issues that are more important than this..."

AAP on defensive mode

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also adopted a defensive stance when questioned about the Swati Maliwal issue. "The entire country was in pain after seeing what happened in Manipur but PM Modi was silent on the issue. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women but PM Modi was asking for votes for Prajwal Revanna. When our wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal who was DCW chief was beaten up by the police. PM Modi remained silent on these issues. AAP is our family and has given a clear statement. BJP and PM Modi should answer all these issues that I mentioned. Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal's issue," he said.