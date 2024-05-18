SRH vs PBKS, Hyderabad weather report: Will rain ruin Sunrisers' bid to qualify in top two?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hyderabad has been a bit wet in the past week and it might not be different on Sunday in the last league game at the venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings in their final league stage match at home on Sunday, May 19 as they look to increase their bid for the second spot on the points table having qualified for the playoffs in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Their last game against Gujarat Titans was washed out and the one point they got helped them get the much-anticipated 'Q' against their name. However, if they want to aim higher, they will need all the two points at stake on Sunday to keep their chances alive of playing the first qualifier.

A washout might not be enough for SRH to seal the second spot as Rajasthan Royals already have eight wins in their kitty and Punjab Kings too would want to end on a high. However, the visitors will be without six of their overseas players including captain Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma, the wicketkeeper-batter will be leading the side with Rilee Rossouw and Nathan Ellis being just the two foreigners available. Punjab are coming off beating Rajasthan Royals in their last game and will be confident of ending their campaign on a high despite a number of players missing. However, the rain could play a part yet again in Hyderabad.

As per Accuweather, there was an afternoon shower predicted earlier, but the prediction of precipitation during the match time has declined to less than 10 per cent. But according to weather.com, there are scattered thunderstorms and isoated showers at around 3:30 PM, when the match starts, and at 4:30 PM IST but shows a clear radar for the rest of the evening. Hence, as per the forecast, there could be light rain around the start time or within an hour of the start and could disrupt the match. However, it won't be enough to force a washout.

It might be shortened but will not be called off and a result is expected. SRH would want to give their everything to have a chance for a top-two finish but they don't have everything in their hands. If Rajasthan Royals win the evening game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, they will seal the second spot as SRH can recach a maximum of 17 points.