Kerala to receive heavy rains, IMD issues red alert for THESE districts | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Kerala rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next five days and issued a red alert in some districts of the state for May 19 and 20. The weather department has issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts of the state for May 19 and 20.

Orange alert issued

The met department also issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam for those two days. The weather department further issued an orange alert in nine districts for May 21, indicating that some of these areas could receive rainfall similar to that of a red alert.

Additionally, it predicted that thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds, were very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala between May 19 and 22.

Heavy downpours heighten the risk of flash floods and waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas. Prolonged rainfall may also lead to landslides. According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south peninsular India till May 23, with extremely heavy falls during May 19-21. It said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on May 18 and 22, and South Interior Karnataka on May 18-20. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during May 19-21," it added. Kerala CM on IMD forecast Following the IMD forecast, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that heavy rains are anticipated to persist in the state for the next five days, potentially causing flash floods, waterlogging, landslides, and mudslides. In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister advised residents of hilly and low-lying areas to be prepared to relocate to safer locations or rehabilitation camps. He also directed that trees should be trimmed and posts, boards, etc in public and private places should be secured if they pose a danger. CM Vijayan also advised against entering rivers or other bodies of water for bathing, fishing or any other purpose during the rains and to avoid travelling to hilly areas at night. Vijayan further said that the risk of road accidents is higher during rains and advised people to be careful.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Heavy rainfall lashes Kanyakumari, IMD issues very heavy rainfall alert for Kerala

Also Read: Delhi records season's hottest day with temperatures soaring to 43.7°C, IMD issues red alert