Nayanthara wraps Shooting of 'Manangatti Since 1960', film will release on THIS day

Image Source : X Nayanthara wraps Shooting of 'Manangatti Since 1960'

Nayanthara is one of the leading actors in India. Famously known as Lady Superstar, Nayanthara has been a part of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Nayanthara is currently working on many films together. Among them, the shooting of Nayanthara's upcoming film 'Mannangatti Since 1960' has been completed. The producer of the film shared the information on their X profile. Directed by debutant Dude Vicky, the film will star Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Devdarshini, and Gauri Kishan in lead roles.

Not only the producers of the film, but even SIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards)'s official page has shared the post on their X profile. "Another chapter complete! Lady Superstar #Nayanthara's next masterpiece, #MannangattiSince1960 wrapped the filming. Get ready to witness magic unfold on screen! #bts #nayanthara #wrappedup #comingsoon," read the caption. They also shared several photos in which Nayanthara can be seen cutting cake on the sets of Mannangatti Since 1960.

When did the shooting begin?

The shooting of Mannangatti Since 1960 started last year. The melodious music of the film has been composed by composer Sean Roldan, cinematographer RD Rajasekhar, and editor G Madan. No official confirmation about when this film will be released in theatres.

Nayanthara's work front

Talking about the work front, Nayanthara will soon be seen in the film 'Test'. It is a sports drama film directed by producer Shashikant. In this, Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth will be seen in lead roles. The shooting of the film was completed last month. Now the post-production work is yet to be done. According to media reports, Nayanthara is planning to work on a new Hindi film project after 'Jawan', which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Nayanthara was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan.

