VD14: Vijay Deverakonda shares glimpse of his upcoming historical film on his 35th birthday | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda

After unveiling the first look of his film with director Ravi Kiran Kola, actor Vijay Deverakonda again treated his fans on his 35th birthday with a glimpse of his upcoming film tentatively titled VD14, which is set in the 19th century. Vijay took to X (previously called Twitter) and shared a poster featuring a sculpture of a king. The poster has The Legend of the Cursed Land. 1854-1878 written on it. The actor captioned it, “The Legend of the Cursed Land, Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda's latest Instagram Stories.

The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the poster on their official X handle. The caption read, “Epics are not written, they are etched in the blood of heroes. Presenting #VD14 - THE LEGEND OF THE CURSED LAND. Happy Birthday, @TheDeverakonda. Directed by @Rahul_Sankrityn. Produced by @MythriOfficial.”

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is reported that the film stars Sreeleela in key roles. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Vijay was recently seen in The Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Parasuram Petla, The Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. Produced by Dil Raju, The Family Star was released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Deverakonda's other upcoming projects

Now, Deverakonda will next be seen in VD 12. There are reports that he can play the role of a policeman in this film. Moreover, Vijay's manager was also spotted with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Hence, it's possible that Neel may want to sign Vijay for his next directorial.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar | Deets inside

Also Read: Amul gives shoutout to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut Netflix series Heeramandi | See pic