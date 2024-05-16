'Once I am done, you won't...': Virat Kohli opens up on his retirement plans ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has opened up on his retirement plans even as he gears up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. He is currently 35 years old and is at the fag end of his glorious career but understands that he cannot be around forever and doesn't wish to have any regrets when he draws curtains on his career. Kohli is already on top of a lot of records and has also won an ODI World Cup in 2011. But he is yet to be part of the T20 World Cup winning team and will be aiming his maiden title in the format next month.

While he hasn't revealed his retirement date yet but Kohli wants to give everything possible to his team and country until he is playing and that is the reason why the man has always been so aggressive and involved in every cricket match he plays be it for India or in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "As sportspersons, we do have an end date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking, 'Oh what if I had done this on that particular day'.

"Because I can't keep going on and on forever. It's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later which I am very sure of I won't. Once I am done, I will be gone. You won't see me for a while. So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play and that's the only thing that keeps me going," Kohli said in an event organised by Qatar Airways.

For the unversed, Kohli has been playing international cricket since 2008 and has played 113 Tests, 292 ODIs and 117 T20Is so far. He has scored more than 26000 runs at the highest level and looking at his current form, the 35-year-old is looking strong to add more runs to his tally.