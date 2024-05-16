Weather update: IMD predicts severe heatwave in northwest India from today, orange alert in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) IMD predicts heatwave in Northwest India from May 16.

Weather update: Severe heatwave conditions are likely to return across northwest India, including- Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, starting today (May 16) and lasting till Saturday (May 18), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heatwave conditions are very likely to hit the isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan, Saurashtra, and Kutch in Gujarat, Konkan and Goa on Thursday.

According to the weather agency, the heatwave conditions are expected to persist over west Rajasthan between May 15-18, over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, southern Haryana, and Bihar from May 16-18, and over northern Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on May 17 and 18.

Heatwave in Rajasthan

Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Radhe Shyam Sharma, said the state will get relief from the severe heatwave due to western disturbances, for at least a day or two, but after May 15 or 16, the heatwave is set to return.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from May 17, under whose influence, duststorm and thunderstorm with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely to prevail at isolated places over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to prevail over plains of south Rajasthan.

Moderate rainfall in these regions

Isolated light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 17 to 19, the IMD said. This is attributed to a western disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan region starting May 17.

In southern Peninsular India, a wet spell with isolated heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected to persist until May 18. Moreover, the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.

Orange, yellow alert in Kerala

In Kerala, the IMD has issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Further, a yellow alert has been issued in eight districts of the state.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised the public to refrain from night travel to hilly regions due to the risk of heavy rainfall. Moreover, individuals residing in downstream areas of rivers are urged to be prepared to relocate to safer locations in case of excess water release from dams, the SDMA said.

IMD's orange alert in Karnataka

North interior Karnataka is likely to get isolated heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5 mm), along with squalls (50-60 kmph) on May 16.

