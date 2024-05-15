Sensex declines 117 points to settle at 72,987; Nifty dips 17 points to 22,200

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

In the latest trading session, the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced marginal declines. The Sensex slipped by 117.58 points, settling at 72,987.03, while the Nifty recorded a dip of 17.30 points, closing at 22,200.55. The Sensex, representing the top 30 companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), witnessed a modest decline of 117.58 points, marking a marginal decrease in its value. It concluded the trading session at 72,987.03, reflecting a cautious sentiment among investors.