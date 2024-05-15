Wednesday, May 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Sensex declines 117 points to settle at 72,987; Nifty dips 17 points to 22,200

Sensex declines 117 points to settle at 72,987; Nifty dips 17 points to 22,200

Nifty, which tracks the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), recorded a slight dip of 17.30 points. It settled at 22,200.55 by the end of the trading session, signalling a subdued market trend.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2024 15:52 IST
Sensex
Image Source : FILE Business stock exchange building.

In the latest trading session, the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced marginal declines. The Sensex slipped by 117.58 points, settling at 72,987.03, while the Nifty recorded a dip of 17.30 points, closing at 22,200.55. The Sensex, representing the top 30 companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), witnessed a modest decline of 117.58 points, marking a marginal decrease in its value. It concluded the trading session at 72,987.03, reflecting a cautious sentiment among investors.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement