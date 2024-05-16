Xi lauds China-Russia ties in talks with Putin, says Beijing will remain 'good partner' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend an official welcoming ceremony in Beijing.

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Beijing will remain a "good neighbour" and a partner of Moscow, pledging to work together to achieve the "development and rejuvenation" of the two countries. This came as the two leaders had bilateral talks shortly after Putin's arrival in Beijing on Thursday morning, kick-starting his first foreign trip after beginning his fifth term in office.

"The China-Russia relationship today is hard-earned, and the two sides need to cherish and nurture it. China will always be a good neighbour, good friend of mutual trust with Russia, continue to consolidate the friendship between the two peoples, work together to achieve the development and rejuvenation of our respective countries and to uphold equity and justice in the world," Xi told Putin during the meeting in Beijing. He also noted China's contributions in making "active contributions towards maintaining global stability and promoting democratic international relations."

The 71-year-old Russian President also said that Russia and China have a "great background" of practical cooperation, highlighting the rapid increase of bilateral trade turnover to $227 billion in 2020. "China is our key partner in trade and commerce," Putin said during the meeting with Xi.

Putin also told Xi at a joint news conference in Beijing on Thursday that Moscow was grateful to China for trying to solve the Ukraine crisis. Informal chats between the leaders and senior officials of both sides to be held over tea and dinner later on Thursday are expected to be key to the two-day trip. Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said those talks would range over Ukraine, Asia, energy and trade.

Russia-China cooperation stabilising factor, not directed against anyone: Putin

Putin on Thursday told his Chinese counterpart that the deepening cooperation between the two most powerful rivals of the US is a stabilising factor for the world and is not directed against anyone. The Kremlin leader chose China for his first overseas trip after being sworn in for a six-year term to highlight his "no limits" partnership with Beijing, announced in 2022.

"It is of crucial significance that relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and are not directed against anyone. Our cooperation in world affairs today acts as one of the main stabilising factors in the international arena," Putin was quoted as saying by RIA news agency. He also lauded the "timely" decision of Russian and Chinese authorities to make settlements in their national currencies.

"Today, 90 per cent of all payments are already made in roubles and yuan," Putin told his Chinese counterpart. The two leaders will attend a signing ceremony and meet the press in Beijing later today. They are expected to exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of common concern during Putin's visit.

Putin's red carpet welcome in Beijing

As Putin arrived in the Chinese capital on Thursday morning, China rolled out the red carpet for the Russian President with a welcome ceremony, where the Russian President was greeted by Xi just after stepping out of his trademark Russian-manufactured Aurus Senat limousine at the Great Hall.

They shook hands at a welcome ceremony after Putin’s arrival in Beijing at dawn. Putin is expected to have meetings with Xi and other top officials that will emphasise their commitment to the “no limits” relationship, which was signed just before Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The two continent-sized authoritarian states, increasingly in dispute with democracies and NATO, seek to gain influence in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

The two leaders will also participate in a gala evening that will commemorate 75 years since the Soviet Union recognised the People's Republic of China, declared by Mao Zedong in 1949. On the eve of the visit, Putin said in an interview with China's state-run Xinhua news agency that the Kremlin is prepared to negotiate over the conflict in Ukraine. "We are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours," he said.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has become economically dependent on China in the wake of US-led sanctions. China has strengthened its trade and military ties with Russia in recent years, supplying machine tools, electronics and other items seen as contributing to the Russian war effort, without actually exporting weaponry.

(with inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ | Putin meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing as both leaders seek to deepen cooperation | VIDEO