Bison Kaalamaadan: Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv begins filming for Mari Selvaraj's directorial

Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram is in the headlines for all the right reasons. The actor is all geared up for his upcoming film Dhruv Vikram in Bison Kaalamaadan. Recently, the makers of the film shared the poster His ferocious look in the film has become the talk of the town.

Dhruv Vikram took to social media and shared the poster, Along with the poster, he wrote in the caption, "BISON. To the ones who waited for me. Thank you for your continuous support and patience. I’m extremely thrilled to finally begin shooting my third and most important film with the visionary @mariselvaraj84 Sir." Fans were too excited and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Eagerly waiting for this man". Another user wrote, "Dhuruv sir Waiting for Movie on Theatre". "All the best", wrote the third user.

Chiyaan Vikram, father of actor Dhruv Vikram, gave the Muhurat clap for the film. Dhruv has shared the poster of the film on Instagram, in which a big statue of bison is visible in the background and in front of it the actor is seen posing in a running position. While sharing this poster, he wrote in the caption, 'Bison, for those who waited for me.' Thank you for your continued support and patience. I am extremely excited to start shooting for my third and most important film with Mari Selvaraj sir. Bison on the floor from today.'

'Bison Kalamadan' is the story of a warrior. Which is being produced by Pa Ranjeet. Anupama Parameswaram, Kalaiyarasan, Hari Krishnan, Aruvi Madhan, Lal, Pasupathi, Rajisha Vijayan and Azhagam Perumal are also going to be seen in the film. The music of the film is by Niwas K. Prasanna is about to prepare. Apart from these, there will be photographer Egil Arasu K., editor Sakthi Kumar, art director Kumar Gangappan and costume designer Egan Ekambaram.

