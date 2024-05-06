'When we get a...', Preity Zinta about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for future projects

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta might have moved away from the silver screen but is still remembered as the actress with dimples and continues to rule our hearts. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 1998 in Mani Ratnam's film Dil Se alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Preity made her presence felt even as a supporting actress and carved a niche for her in the industry for her brilliant acting skills.

In the Q&A session on X (formerly called Twitter), Preity Zinta was asked when is she going to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan again. The actress replied When we get a mind-blowing script together that only he and I can do. Till then gotta wait. Calling Shah Rukh a powerhouse of talent, the actor said he is "one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se." For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta have worked together for Dil Se and Veer Zara.

If there is a good script, everything is possible, said Zinta, when asked about working with Salman. "Salman has a heart of gold & is the most loyal & amazing friend besides being an incredibly talented and effortless actor. His sense of music is excellent & he is extremely down-to-earth and simple when u get to know him." The two have collaborated on several movies, including "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke" and "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega".

In addition, she was also asked to name a film from her career whose story is further explored in a second part. The actress replied, "Sangharsh for sure. Rest can't think of any right now. She said, It was definitely a tough shoot and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind-blowing in the film."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. Directed by Neeraj Pathak, the film also featured Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Preity Zinta will next be seen in Lahore 1947. The film will mark the reunion of Preity and Sunny after many years. Earlier, the duo have worked together in films like Farz, Bhaiyaji Superhit, and Here: Love Story of a Spy. , the film is produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. This is the first time Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi have collaborated after Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

