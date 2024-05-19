Woman alleges domestic violence, kills husband, burns his body in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A woman was arrested in Assam’s Jorhat for allegedly hacking her husband to death and setting the body on fire, the police said on Saturday (May 18). Her minor son was also apprehended along with her, according to an official. The woman claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence and confessed to killing her husband.

What did the police say?

Shwetank Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district, said: "As the woman's son is a minor, he would be investigated under Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015."

"In her confession, the lady claimed that her husband used to physically assault her every day in an drunken state and to save her son, she took the extreme step of killing her husband," the police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Prahalad Soren who was a tea garden worker.

The incident happened in Murmuria tea estate in Jorhat's Mariani area on late Thursday night. The local residents claimed that they saw Soren's wife burning something near their house, following which they informed the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and recovered Soren's half burnt body. Police said that they have filed a case against the woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

