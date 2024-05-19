Sunday, May 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Woman alleges domestic violence, kills husband, burns his body in Assam

Woman alleges domestic violence, kills husband, burns his body in Assam

The incident happened in Murmuria tea estate in Jorhat's Mariani area on late Thursday night. The local residents claimed that they saw Soren's wife burning something near their house, following which they informed the police.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Jorhat Published on: May 19, 2024 9:34 IST
Assam, Assam Police, Crime, Crime news
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A woman was arrested in Assam’s Jorhat for allegedly hacking her husband to death and setting the body on fire, the police said on Saturday (May 18). Her minor son was also apprehended along with her, according to an official. The woman claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence and confessed to killing her husband.

What did the police say?

Shwetank Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district, said: "As the woman's son is a minor, he would be investigated under Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015."

"In her confession, the lady claimed that her husband used to physically assault her every day in an drunken state and to save her son, she took the extreme step of killing her husband," the police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Prahalad Soren who was a tea garden worker.

The incident happened in Murmuria tea estate in Jorhat's Mariani area on late Thursday night. The local residents claimed that they saw Soren's wife burning something near their house, following which they informed the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and recovered Soren's half burnt body. Police said that they have filed a case against the woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ | UP: Man kills wife over adultery suspicion, stays beside body, sends pictures to relatives

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement