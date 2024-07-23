Rajgarh: Police remove woman's half-burnt body from funeral pyre for autopsy after kin allege murder

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking incident, police stopped the last rites a 25-year-old woman and took away the half-burnt body for postmortem in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. The absurd move was taken by police after the deceased's family member approached police to probe her suspicious death.

The police reached the funeral site after a complaint was lodged by the kin of the deceased woman who claimed she was murdered by her in-laws.

However, her in-laws have denied the allegations, they added.

The brother of the deceased came to know from villagers that his sister was being cremated, following which he approached the police.

"Brother of the deceased Reena Tanwar lodged a complaint stating his sister was killed by her in-laws who used to harass her, and her last rites were being conducted without informing her parents," said Kalipeeth police station in-charge Rajnish Sirotia.

Police rushed to the crematorium in Lakshmanpura village on Monday, pulled out the half-burnt body from the funeral pyre and shifted it for postmortem, he said.

Further action will be dependent on the findings of the postmortem report, he added.

Sirotia said the in-laws of the deceased woman claimed that she died after being bitten by a poisonous animal.

