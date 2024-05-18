Saturday, May 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. UP: Man kills wife over adultery suspicion, stays beside body, sends pictures to relatives in Ghaziabad

UP: Man kills wife over adultery suspicion, stays beside body, sends pictures to relatives in Ghaziabad

The police said that prima facie, it appeared that the man suspected his wife of adultery and therefore killed her. He later hanged himself to death.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Ghaziabad Published on: May 18, 2024 8:25 IST
UP Police, Man kills wife in Ghaziabad, Crime, Crime news, Crime stories
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over suspicion of adultery, stayed beside her dead body for hours and sent pictures to relatives, and hanged himself in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Friday (May 17), the police said. The man was identified as Shyam Goswami, 30, and his wife as Priya, 28, who lived in Shankar vihar colony of Ankur vihar Loni.

“He clicked several pictures and sent them to his relatives. Around 1 pm he hanged himself,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

"After seeing the photos on WhatsApp, Goswami's younger brother Praveen reached his house and found the bodies," the officer said.

Their six-year-old daughter lives with her grandparents in Etah district, police said.

Goswami used to sell car accessories while his wife Priya worked at a private company, they said.

"Prima facie, it appears that Goswami suspected his wife of adultery. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated," the DCP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old man kills self in custody in Greater Noida, police personnel suspended

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement