UP: Man kills wife over adultery suspicion, stays beside body, sends pictures to relatives in Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over suspicion of adultery, stayed beside her dead body for hours and sent pictures to relatives, and hanged himself in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Friday (May 17), the police said. The man was identified as Shyam Goswami, 30, and his wife as Priya, 28, who lived in Shankar vihar colony of Ankur vihar Loni.

“He clicked several pictures and sent them to his relatives. Around 1 pm he hanged himself,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

"After seeing the photos on WhatsApp, Goswami's younger brother Praveen reached his house and found the bodies," the officer said.

Their six-year-old daughter lives with her grandparents in Etah district, police said.

Goswami used to sell car accessories while his wife Priya worked at a private company, they said.

"Prima facie, it appears that Goswami suspected his wife of adultery. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated," the DCP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old man kills self in custody in Greater Noida, police personnel suspended