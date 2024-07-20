Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana: 20-year-old man killed in fight with friends in Faridabad.

Haryana crime news: A 20-year-old youth was allegedly killed during a fight with his friends in Roshan Colony in Asavati village here and the body was found near Deeg village, police said on Friday (July 19). The alleged murder happened on Wednesday night and the body was recovered on Thursday, they said. According to police, the deceased was identified as Pratap Singh alias Piyush, a native of Pul Prahladpur in Delhi.

According to the complaint filed by Nahar Singh, father of the deceased, he had built a house in Asavati's Roshan Colony three years ago. No one lives in the house but they often go and sleep in it.

"On Wednesday around 7:30 pm, my son Piyush came here to sleep along with his friends Anuj, Cheeni, Batla, Neeraj- all residents of Pul Prahladpur, Delhi. Piyush called his father at night and informed him that the doors of the house were open, Nahar Singh said.

After this there was no further conversation between them, he added in the complaint. His friend Sandeep went to Delhi and gave the keys of the house his daughter Sheetal the next day, Nahar Singh said.

When she asked about Piyush, Sandeep said that the police took him away. "After this, I reached the spot and got to know that a fight had broken out between my son and Pradeep," the father said.

Piyush's body was later found near Deeg village during searches. "I have doubts that my son was murdered by his friends," he said in his complaint. A senior police officer said that the body was handed over to kin after the post-mortem and raids were conducted to nab the accused. The motive behind the murder has not been ascertained yet, he added.

