Thursday, July 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Kupwara encounter: Terrorist killed by security forces in Keran sector, say sources

Kupwara encounter: Terrorist killed by security forces in Keran sector, say sources

Kupwara encounter: The officials said that the encounter started near LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Kupwara
Updated on: July 18, 2024 14:23 IST
Kupwara encounter, jammu kashmir encounter, Gunfight between security forces terrorists, Kupwara enc
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kupwara encounter: Gunfight breaks out between security forces, terrorists.

Kupwara encounter: A gunbattle broke out between security forces and terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district today (July 18), officials said.

According to sources, one terrorist was killed in the ongoing operation. At least 3-4 terrorists were seen in the area near the Line of Control (LoC).  This is the second attempt of infiltration which has been thwarted by the army on LoC within one week.

 

They said the encounter started near the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the officials added.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: J-K: 2 soldiers injured as another encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Doda

ALSO READ: Assam: Three Hmar militants killed, policemen injured in major encounter

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement