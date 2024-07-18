Kupwara encounter: Terrorist killed by security forces in Keran sector, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kupwara encounter: Gunfight breaks out between security forces, terrorists.

Kupwara encounter: A gunbattle broke out between security forces and terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district today (July 18), officials said.

According to sources, one terrorist was killed in the ongoing operation. At least 3-4 terrorists were seen in the area near the Line of Control (LoC). This is the second attempt of infiltration which has been thwarted by the army on LoC within one week.

They said the encounter started near the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the officials added.

