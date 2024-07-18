J-K: Two soldiers injured as another encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Doda

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Encounter in J-K: At least two soldiers sustained injuries as another encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the police, the encounter erupted in Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties. The officials said that soldiers suffered minor injuries in the terrorist firing, adding efforts are on to flush out the terrorists. This comes two days after four Army personnel were killed in action while battling terrorists in the Doda region. Following this, a massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

4 Army personnel killed in action in Doda

Earlier this week, Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik Dokkari Rajesh, and Sepoys Bijendra and Ajay Kumar Singh laid down their lives during the gunfight in the Desa forest area, where troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a cordon-and-search operation. Following the encounter, security forces took decisive action, mobilising units from the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. They swiftly initiated an extensive operation aimed at flushing out the terrorists. This coordinated effort targeted the Desa forest belt, a known hideout for insurgent activities, as part of their ongoing mission to restore peace and stability in the region.

Amid the rise in terrorist activities in the valley, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to the Indian Army chief, who apprised him about the ground situation and ongoing operations in Doda. According to sources, the Defence Minister has given a free hand and liberty to the Army to act.

Spike in terror attacks in J-K

The Jammu region, which remained relatively peaceful between 2005 and 2021 after security forces wiped out decades-long terrorism, witnessed a spike in terror attacks over the past month. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

