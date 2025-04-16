Warming ties: China issues visas to 85,000 Indians in 4 months | Here's why Between January 1 and April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy in India issued over 85,000 visas to Indian citizens—a notable move aimed at enhancing people-to-people connections between the two countries.

New Delhi:

In a span of four months, as many as 85,000 Indian citizens have secured Chinese visas, marking yet another significant step towards strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations following the disengagement of their troops in eastern Ladakh.

Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong shared the update via a post on X, stating, "As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens travelling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China."

What led to rise in Indians getting Chinese visas

To further ease travel between the two countries, China has introduced several visa policy relaxations for Indian applicants.

These include the removal of the requirement for prior online appointments, allowing applicants to directly visit visa centres on working days.

Travellers on short visits are exempt from providing biometric data, significantly reducing the application time.

Visa fees have also been lowered, making the process more affordable.

The overall visa processing timeline has been streamlined, benefiting both business and leisure travellers.

These steps are part of China's larger push to attract Indian tourists by showcasing its cultural events, seasonal attractions, and scenic destinations.

Strengthening economic and trade ties

While diplomatic ties between India and China have faced strains—particularly over border issues—the economic relationship continues to be emphasised as one of mutual benefit. Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing highlighted that India and China, as the world’s two largest developing economies, should work together to face global challenges, particularly in response to protectionist policies such as the U.S. tariffs. “Trade and tariff wars have no winners,” she said, urging countries to uphold multilateralism and reject unilateralism and protectionism.

Soft diplomacy

Despite ongoing tensions, including the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), this surge in visa approvals is seen as a soft power gesture from China, aimed at rebuilding trust and fostering a more open and cooperative atmosphere. This approach highlights efforts to strengthen ties at the grassroots level, even as officials continue to address complex bilateral issues.

People-to-people diplomacy

The increase in visa issuance reflects a renewed effort to enhance cultural, educational, and tourism exchanges. China has remained a key destination for Indian students, especially in the field of medicine, with thousands enrolled in Chinese universities. The resumption of student travel, after disruptions caused by the pandemic, has been widely welcomed and marks another positive step in restoring bilateral engagement through educational ties.