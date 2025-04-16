Nashik: Clashes erupt over demolition of illegal dargah, 11 policemen injured in stone-pelting Violence broke out in Nashik’s Dwarka area after a municipal team, backed by police, attempted to demolish an allegedly illegal dargah. A mob pelted stones late Tuesday night, injuring 4 officials and 11 police personnel and damaging five vehicles.

Nashik:

Tensions erupted in the Kathe Galli area of Nashik’s Dwarka locality after a municipal team attempting to demolish an allegedly illegal dargah was attacked late Tuesday night. Four civic officials and 11 police personnel were injured as a mob pelted stones, taking advantage of a power outage in the area. Five vehicles were also damaged in the violence.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier issued a notice on April 1, declaring the religious structure unauthorised and asking for its voluntary removal within 15 days. When no action was taken, civic authorities moved in on Wednesday with police backup to carry out the demolition.

Officials said the situation turned violent shortly after midnight. Misinformation spread quickly, drawing a crowd of over 400 people. Despite the presence of 500 police personnel, the crowd resorted to stone-pelting, forcing authorities to use tear gas to control the unrest.

Court had ruled the structure illegal

This is not the first time action has been taken in the area. On February 22, the municipal body had removed encroachments from several unauthorised religious structures. Following that, a court ruled that the dargah in question was illegal and must be fully removed. The latest demolition drive was carried out in compliance with that order. In view of the tensions, Nashik Police have also altered traffic routes in and around the area.

Previous protests and demands for a temple

Back in February, a group representing the Sakal Hindu Samaj demanded the demolition of the dargah and proposed building a Hanuman temple at the site instead. The group had planned a major protest on February 22. Anticipating unrest, authorities had imposed a curfew in the area and deployed a large police force. Several Hindu religious leaders were also detained as a preventive measure.

(Inputs from Chirag Sharma)