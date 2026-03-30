12 tons of KitKat chocolates stolen in Europe, company says 'appreciate criminals' exceptional taste'

New Delhi:

In a bizarre and eye-catching theft just days before Easter, a truck loaded with thousands of KitKat chocolate bars was stolen while travelling across Europe. The incident has grabbed attention not just for its scale, but also for the unusual target of more than 12 tonnes of chocolate.

Chocolate shipment goes missing

According to the company, the truck was carrying over 4 lakh KitKat bars and had left a factory in central Italy. It was on its way to Poland when it was stolen on March 26. The vehicle, along with the entire shipment, is still missing. The chocolates were part of a newly launched range inspired by Formula One, designed in the shape of race cars while keeping the classic wafer style intact.

KitKat confirms theft, assures no shortage

The Swiss food company behind KitKat confirmed the theft and is now working with authorities to investigate the case. In a lighter remark, the company joked that the thieves may have taken its famous “take a break” slogan a bit too seriously. Despite the humour, officials say cargo theft is a serious and growing concern, with such incidents becoming more common and more organised.

The theft had initially raised concerns about a possible shortage of chocolates ahead of Easter, which is a peak season for sweets across Europe. However, the company has reassured customers that there is no impact on supply and that stores will continue to have enough stock. It also confirmed that there are no safety concerns for consumers.

Warning over black market sales

The company has warned that the stolen chocolates could appear in unofficial markets. To tackle this, it has asked retailers and customers to check batch numbers printed on the packaging. If any product matches the stolen shipment, it can be reported so that authorities can take action.

Authorities are continuing their search for the missing truck and the stolen goods. Meanwhile, the company says it is closely working with supply chain partners and law enforcement agencies to track down those responsible.