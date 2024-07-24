Mumbai: Man killed in fight between two groups in Chembur, six arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Mumbai crime: The Mumbai Police have arrested six people for allegedly killing a man following a fight between two groups in the Chembur area of ​​the city. The deceased was identified as Siddharth Kamble (32). According to the police, the fight was over an old rivalry.

Victim was attacked with sharp weapon

Police said that the accused were drunk and two of them had a prior criminal record.

Mumbai RCF Police Station informed that Kamble was attacked with a sharp weapon. Following the incident, he was rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said Mumbai RCF Police Station.

The RCF police registered an FIR in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Mumbai Police rescued businessman

Earlier on Tuesday, a 30-year-old man named Hemant Kumar Rawal was rescued by the Mumbai Police after being kidnapped for 12 hours. Rawal, who was kidnapped over a business dispute, was found in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday. Three people, namely Kapooram Ghanchi, Prakash Pawar, and Ganesh Patra, were subsequently arrested in connection with the case. According to LT Marg Police, Kapooram Ghanchi had started a textile business with Hemant Kumar Rawal.

In another shocking incident that took place in Pune, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly beaten by a car driver on Baner-Pashan Road on Saturday afternoon. The victim, who was riding a two-wheeler with two children, alleged that the driver followed her for 2 kilometres before the assault, leaving her with severe injuries and bleeding from her nose.

The woman has recorded a video detailing the incident and posted it on Instagram, seeking justice and raising concerns about women's safety in the city.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Rajgarh: Police remove woman's half-burnt body from funeral pyre for autopsy after kin allege murder

Also Read: Haryana: Ex-serviceman kills six family members over land dispute in Ambala's Naraingarh