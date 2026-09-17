Delhi teen girl raped, stabbed to death; dumped body partially eaten by dogs

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped before being stabbed to death by four people in Delhi, the police said on Thursday, adding that the accused have been apprehended, as the incident has once again raised concerns over women safety in the national capital.

The incident happened earlier this month when the women was travelling in a tempo, along with the accused, including three minors, whom she knew. The police believe the accused drank inside the temp before sexually assaulting her.

Dog-eaten body recovered

Later, they dumped her body, which was found in a decomposed state near Jaipal Rana's field on Kushak Road on September 13. The police said some parts of her body had been eaten by stray dogs and her hand had been separated.

Initially, no missing complaint was filed by her family, which told the police that she would often leave home and return after a few days. The police have now registered a case under several sections of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

How police analysed CCTVs to crack case

The police said there were no eyewitnesses and the identity of the accused was not known, forcing officials to depend on an analysis of over 50 CCTV cameras in the area. Based on them, the police noticed a tempo that was moving near the scene around the relevant time.

Although the tempo's number plate was not visible, the police were able to track its movement through multiple CCTVs.

The manhunt by police

During the intervening night of September 15 and 16, the police launched a manhunt and traced the suspected tempo to Khadda Colony in Swaroop Nagar area. The driver was identified and questioned by the police after which the four accused, including the three juveniles, were apprehended, the police said.

The The adult accused has been identified as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu, a resident of Khadda Colony, while the three juveniles are aged 16 and 17, police said. The police also recovered two knives that were likely used in the crime, with officials saying a further investigation is underway to find more about the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

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