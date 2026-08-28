Gym trainer accused of stabbing Delhi model in Tilak Nagar arrested after encounter

New Delhi:

Gym trainer Aqib alias Imran accused in the Delhi model Muskan murder case was arrested following a brief encounter. According to Delhi Police official, the accused was shot in leg during encounter and is now admitted to a hospital. Narrating the incident, the official said that the police team laid a trap after receiving tip off about the movement of the accused in Rajouri Garden. The accused Imran started firing upon seeing the police, and in return fire, he was shot in leg. Initial police investigations revealed that the accused is a drug addict and faces a case of attempted culpable homicide.

The 21-year-old Muskan was allegedly stabbed to death while she was alone at her home in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Wednesday, August 26. The accused allegedly met Muskan while she was going to the gym. According to preliminary information, the accused had allegedly been persistently trying to befriend her since their meeting.

Similar incidents: Man shot at in Paschim Vihar West

In another incident, a man was shot at by unidentified persons in the Paschim Vihar West area of outer Delhi on Wednesday, police said. The injured man has been identified as Nihal, who is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, they said.

According to preliminary information, the incident is suspected to be linked to a love affair, they said. Police are examining the available evidence and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, officials said.

19-year-old man stabbed to death in Paharganj

A 19-year-old e-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by his maternal uncle following a dispute over a jhuggi in central Delhi’s Paharganj, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 7:15 pm on August 25. Police identified the victim as a resident of the Aram Bagh jhuggi but did not disclose his name.

The accused, identified as Ravi, 39, is a resident of Multani Danda in Nabi Karim and works as an e-rickshaw driver and labourer, police said. According to police, the victim’s family and Ravi's family had previously lived together in Aram Bagh. However, a dispute over the jhuggi led Ravi’s family to move out. The accused was arrested within two hours of the incident, according to police. The scissors and sword allegedly used in the attack have also been recovered.

A case has been registered against him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder). Police said Ravi has three previous criminal involvements.

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