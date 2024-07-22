Haryana: Ex-serviceman kills six family members over land dispute in Ambala's Naraingarh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

In a shocking incident, an ex-serviceman allegedly killed six members of his family in Rator village of Naraingarh town in Ambala, Haryana the police said on Monday. The slain family members include the accused's mother Saroopi Devi (65), brother Harish Kumar (35), sister-in-law Sonia (32), a nephew Mayank (6 months) and two nieces Pari (7), Yashika (5).

According to the police, ex-servicemen Bhushan Kumar allegedly brutally killed the family members and injured his father with an axe while they were asleep. He killed the members over a land dispute, the preliminary investigation suggests. The police revealed that he also tried to burn the bodies inside his house after killing them. A niece, who was critically injured was rushed to PGIMER Chandigarh where she succumbed to her injuries.

Father injured while saving family

Dr Mukesh Kumar, Resident Medical Officer of Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital said that five bodies were brought at around 7 in the morning. Om Prakash, the father of the accused tried to stop Bhushan from committing the heinous crime but was injured during the process. However, he managed to alert the neighbours, the police said. He is currently undergoing treatment at Naraingarh Civil Hospital

Providing case details, SHO Naraingarh, Inspector Rampal, said that six people have died in the incident and teams have been constituted to arrest the accused as he fled the scene after allegedly committing the murder. The police added that the investigation is underway and two people close to the accused have been questioned, meanwhile, teams are raiding various places.

