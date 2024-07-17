Haryana Police arrests three attackers who shot dead JJP leader Ravindra Saini

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Ravindra Saini murder: Haryana Police have arrested three individuals accused of killing JJP leader Ravindra Saini in Hisar, following a brief encounter. The suspects attacked the police, leading to a response with gunfire. All three sustained injuries from police gunfire to their legs. They were later arrested on Umra Road.

Prior to this, the police had already apprehended five other suspects in connection with the case.

JJP leader Ravindra Saini shot dead

A Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader was shot dead on July 10 by assailants outside his two-wheeler dealership in Hisar. According to police, Ravindra Saini, aged around 50, was shot by three men who approached on foot moments after he stepped out of the showroom late afternoon.

CCTV footage showed another person waiting on a motorcycle close to the showroom. The trio sat on the two-wheeler and fled. The visuals showed four goons riding the bike. Police said Saini was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to sources in the police department, Saini had been provided a gunman for security.

Opposition parties in Haryana have hit out at the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana over the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

Also Read: Haryana: JJP leader shot dead in Hisar outside his two-wheeler showroom; four flee on bike

Also Read: 'Congress will snatch OBC quota, give it to Muslims': Amit Shah in poll-bound Haryana