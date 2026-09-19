Woman beaten to death with stone in Karnataka's Raichur; 18-month-old daughter found crying on mother's body

A heartbreaking scene was witnessed in Karnataka's Raichur district on Saturday where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was found lying over her mother's body after she was allegedly murdered.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Sneha, who was a resident of RH Camp-4 in the Sindhanur taluk and was married to a man named Amit. The duo got married roughly three years ago and had a daughter named Meghna. However, she had been staying with her parents for the past few days at RH Camp-5.

On Saturday, her body was found in a field at RH Camp-5. The body was found by the locals and the police was informed immediately. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived and found severe injuries on Sneha's head.

They also found Meghna crying while clutching onto her mother. The police believe Sneha was hit by a stone, which caused her death.

Probe launched; police inspect crime scene

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) G Chandrashekhar and Circle Police Inspector (CPI) Vinayak Badiger also inspected the site and inspected the area after which the police launched an investigation. A special team has also been formed to look into the matter.

According to some unconfirmed reports, Sneha was in an extramarital affair with a person named Shubham for past few months. The police have taken both Shubham and Amit into custody, and all angles are being probed.

Meanwhile, Sneha's body has also been sent to the Sindhanur Taluk Hospital for post-mortem.

A grim reminder of darker side of a relationship

The incident is yet another grim reminder of how strained relationships can sometimes take a deadly turn, as many similar cases have been reported in the past. Previously this week, the police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a woman for allegedly getting her husband killed by her lover and his associate.

The police said the woman was identified as Sufia Bano, who was married to Ramkishore Valmiki. However, she was in an illicit relationship with Munna alias Muchhad. This led to frequent fights between the couple after which Bano got Valmiki killed.

The woman, her lover and his associate have now been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

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