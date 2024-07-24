Bhajanpura horror: Man stabbed 17 times, chilling CCTV footage emerges | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man stabbed 17 times in Delhi's Bhajanpura.

On the night of July 11, a gruesome incident occurred in Delhi's Bhajanpura, where a man was brutally stabbed to death following a minor argument. The attacker fled the scene, but recent CCTV footage has surfaced, showing the horrific act carried out fearlessly in the dead of night.

CCTV footage details

The footage depicted the entire incident. Two men are seen outside a house in an alley, engaged in an argument. One is standing while the other is seated and talking on the phone. Suddenly, the standing man kicks the seated one. Shortly after, a third man wearing a cap arrives and begins stabbing the standing man repeatedly. The assailant continues stabbing until he is certain of the victim's death, after which both the attacker and the initial man flee the scene.

Incident location

The tragic murder occurred in Delhi's Bhajanpura area, specifically in Gamri Extension. The victim, Sumit, was attacked 17 times in the face, neck, and abdomen, leading to his death.

Police action and arrests

The police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder: Kartar Singh, Hussain Ali, Shaina, and Ashu. The main accused, Salman, is still at large, and police efforts to locate him are ongoing.

Victim's criminal record

The victim, Sumit Chaudhary, also had a criminal background with multiple cases registered against him, including attempted murder, arms act violations, and assault. Sumit had recently been released from jail before his murder on the night of July 11.

Also read | Mumbai: Man killed in fight between two groups in Chembur, six arrested