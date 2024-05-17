Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old man kills self in custody in Greater Noida, police personnel suspended.

Noida crime: A 22-year-old man accused of rape allegedly hanged himself at a police post in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday (May 16) while in custody, prompting officials to suspend all personnel posted there.

The incident was reported from the Chipiyana Buzurg post, which comes under the Bisrakh police station of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP (Zone-II) Suniti said they were suspended on the orders of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. The commissioner has also ordered a probe into the matter, she said.

Probe ordered in suicide case

She said an investigation has also been launched against the police station's in-charge and the assistant police commissioner. Suniti said a panel of doctors have performed the postmortem and it has been videographed.

The DCP said a woman working in a company located near Chipiyana village had accused the man, her colleague, of rape. She had complained to the Superintendent of Police (Lucknow) in this regard, Suniti said.

The officer said the investigation team came to Noida from Lucknow and, as part of its probe, it had called the accused to the post for questioning on Thursday (May 16) morning. He was made to sit outside and the team left the spot, Suniti said and added that there was only a woman constable there.

The DCP said during this time, the man went inside the post, closed the door of a room and allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the fan. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, she said.

Allegation made by family members of deceased

His family members alleged that he committed suicide as he feared that he would beaten up by police. On hearing that the man died in police custody, a large number of people gathered at the mortuary in Sector 94 and raised slogans against the police.

His brother said that the woman had falsely accused him of rape and she is responsible for his death. No FIR has been registered yet against the police personnel in the matter. The DCP said a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the bereaved family.

Entire chowki staff suspended after youth dies

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have suspended all police personnel stationed at the Chipiyana 'chowki' in Greater Noida West over the death of a youth under mysterious circumstances while being in police custody. The youth reportedly hanged him inside the chowki, however, his family and relatives have accused the policemen of pressurising him to take the extreme step.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Additional CP (Law and Order) and DCP Central rushed to the Chipiyana chowki in the Bisrakh police station area.

After the officials got a first-hand account of the suspicious death, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh announced the suspension of the entire staff of the police chowki. Further, a complaint is also lodged, taking into account the series of events leading to the youth's death.

According to DCP, Central Noida, the deceased has been identified as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Aligarh. He worked at a local workshop in Chipiyana area. On Thursday morning at around 10 am., he reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself inside the police barrack. Though the exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, Kumar's family have levelled serious allegations against the policemen.

Talking to media persons, the family claimed that Rs 5 lakh was sought for Kumar's release.

Policemen killed my brother

"I gave them Rs 50,000 and also Rs 1,000 for buying liquor. I was there at the chowki in the night. I told them that I would give the remaining Rs 4.5 lakh by morning. The policemen told me that they will release my brother after receiving money," Kumar's brother said, adding that the next morning, "my brother was killed by policemen".

