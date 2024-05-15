Noida: Man kills 50-year-old live-in partner, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking incident, a man killed his live-in partner in Noida over suspicion that she was also involved with other men. The police officials said 35-year-old Gautam was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his 50-year-old Vineeta. They were staying together in Noida Sector 42.

According to the police, they were in a relationship for the last three years since the demise of the woman's husband.

"On Tuesday night, the duo had a heated argument after which the accused assaulted her to the extent that she fell unconscious. He then left the house," the official said.

"Later when the woman was taken to a hospital with the help of some locals, she was declared dead by doctors," the officer added.

An FIR in the matter was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) at the Sector 39 police station. A probe was launched, during which Gautam was traced and taken into custody, the officer said.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem while the accused was produced in a local court which has sent him to judicial custody.

(With PTI inputs)

