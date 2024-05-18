Jitesh Sharma captain, only 2 overseas players: Punjab Kings' predicted playing XI for IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jitesh Sharma is set to lead the Punjab Kings in their final league stage game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings will be depleted as they play their final league stage game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 edition of the IPL. The Kings will be without six of their overseas players including captain Sam Curran, who has left for international duty along with Jonny Bairstow. Sikandar Raza and Liam Livingstone had already left while Kagiso Rabada too had returned home following the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Result? Punjab will have their third captain for the season, in the form of Jitesh Sharma.

Jitesh will be leading the side and with no news on Shikhar Dhawan, it seems that it might be the last for the veteran opener in the IPL. Jitesh will form an explosive trio in the middle order with Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, however, the team will have to make changes at the top of the order, which means Atharv Taide could get another look in. Rilee Rossouw and Nathan Ellis are the only two overseas players available.

Punjab could opt for an Indian all-rounder in Rishi Dhawan or Vidwath Kaverappa, depending upon the requirement with Harpreet Brar at No 7. Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh will hold the form in the pace department, alongside Ellis.

The match may not have any consequence for the Kings as they have nothing to lose, however, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming for a top-two finish with 15 points already in the kitty. It rained in Hyderabad on the eve of the match and there is a prediction of scattered showers in the afternoon. It could be a shortened game, but a result is expected.

Punjab Kings' likely playing XI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharv Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar

Impact Player: Vidwath Kaverappa/Rishi Dhawan