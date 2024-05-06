12th Fail star Vikrant Massey enjoys quality time with son, wife Sheetal Thakur shares first glimpse | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's latest offering 12th Fail has been one of the most successful and loved films of 2023. The film, not only garnered good reviews from the audience but also from the critics. The film is inspired by a real-life person, who after many struggles went on to become a successful IPS officer. Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur recently shared a glimpse of their baby boy on Instagram.

Along with a bunch of pictures, Sheetal Thakur wrote in the caption, "Life Lately". In one photo, Vikrant was seen cradling his son Vardaan. In another image, Sheetal also showed her baby boy lazing on his mat. The photos were a delight for fans. One user wrote, "The first frame has my heart". Another user wrote, "Can't wait to see baby Massey".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in 12th Fail which created quite a stir and was loved by everyone. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film also featured Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Vikar Divyakriti and Anshumaan Pushkar among others.

Vikrant Massey will next be seen in 'The Sabarmati Report'. The film is based on an incident that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat. The makers had also released the teaser of the film which garnered curiosity and excitement.

The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' gave a glimpse of the unknown facts that had been hidden for 22 years, after the distressful incident took place in Sabarmati Express. It indeed left the audience talking about it in no time.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The film has been directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The Sabarmati Report will now be released on August 2nd, 2024 in theatres.

Also Read: The Family Man 3: Raj and DK directorial featuring Manoj Bajpayee filming begins

Also Read: Will Kanguva defeat Pushpa, KGF in terms of action? Hollywood experts called for Suriya starrer