The Family Man 3: Raj and DK directorial featuring Manoj Bajpayee filming begins

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood, The actor made his presence felt in several genres and mediums and has proved his mettle in acting. Manoj Bajpayee made his debut in 1994. Though he carved his success in the industry and is now one of the most popular actors, his journey was not a cakewalk.

The shooting for the third season of Amazon Prime Video's much-anticipated series The Family Man. The streaming platform took to X (formerly called Twitter), shared an update with two pictures and wrote in the caption, "#TFM3W??? us: shoot begins to drop your excitement #TheFamilyManOnPrime." Excited fans couldn't contain their happiness and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Waiting for this badly". Another user wrote, "Keep a top-notch one-shot sequence in this also". "Waiting, waiting and waiting", wrote the third user.

The action thriller will bring back original cast members including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha. Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, "The Family Man" season three will see Bajpayee reprise his character of Srikant Tiwari, who is "a middle-class guy and a world-class spy".

The upcoming series is created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under their banner D2R Films. In the forthcoming third season, Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife Suchitra, played by Priyamani. According to a report in PTI, As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to gain an advantage over a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty," the makers said in a release. The first season of The Family Man, which debuted on Prime Video in late 2019, received glowing reviews. The second season, which premiered in 2021, was also lapped up by viewers.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Bhaiyya Ji, which will mark his 100th film. The film 'Bhaiyya Ji' will be released on 24 May 2024. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, actors Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma and Zoya Hussain will be seen in the lead roles. Interestingly, Manoj Bajpayee will also be making his debut as the producer.

Manoj Bajpayee's last release Joram has been earning wards on every occasion. Joram tells the story of survival, justice and revenge. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film also stars Smita Tambe, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande. Whether the Filmfare Awards 2024 or the Critic Choice Awards 2024, Manoj Bajpayee and his film Joram were facilitated on every occasion.

