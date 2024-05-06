After Housefull 3, THIS actor returns to Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abhishek Bachchan joins Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol starrer film Housefull 5 has been in the news for a long time. Last year the makers also announced the film with a poster. And a few days back, reports claimed that Akshay would also start shooting for the film soon. Now a new update has come out regarding Housefull 5. Abhishek Bachchan has joined the cast of this film. Let us tell you that Abhishek was also seen in Housefull 3.

Bunty returns to Housefull 5

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has entered Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol's starrer film Housefull 5, which has been revealed by the makers themselves. Expressing his happiness, Sajid Nadiadwala said, “I am happy to bring Abhishek back to the Housefull franchise. His dedication, comic timing, and honesty will elevate our film.” Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, said that Housefull is one of his favorite comedy franchises. "Coming back feels like returning home. Working with Sajid Nadiadwala has always been a great pleasure. I am looking forward to having a lot of fun on the sets with my co-actors Akshay and Riteish. I am very excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I am looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. It's going to be a lot of fun," said the actor.

Abhishek was seen in Housefull 3

Let us tell you, before this Abhishek Bachchan has been seen in Part 3. He played the character of Bunty, which was very much liked by the audience. Now in which character will you be seen in Housefull 5? This has not been revealed yet, but the actor's fans seem very happy.

Shooting will start this month

According to media reports, the shooting of Housefull 5 will start in Britain in August. There will be a shooting schedule of 45 days, in which Bobby Deol can also be included. Apart from this, there is also news that some scenes of this film will be shot on a cruise, the schedule of which will start in September. Let us tell you, the film will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

