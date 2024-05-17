After T20 World Cup, Kartik Aaryan takes over 'UEFA Euro 2024', promo out | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PROMO SNAPSHOT Kartik Aaryan turns alien for 'UEFA Euro 2024'

The biggest football festival of the year, 'UEFA Euro 2024' is going to start from next month. Before this, Sony Sports Network has started its vigorous promotion. In this context, the blockbuster campaign 'Universe's Biggest Football Festival of 2024' has been launched. Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan is seen as their brand ambassador for UEFA Euro 2024 in this campaign film. For those who don't know ahead of the upcoming cricket World Cup, Kartik was also appointed as the face of Disney+Hotstar ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Kartik Aaryan as an alien!

The UEFA Euro 2024 campaign film has amazing visual effects. After seeing this, their fans' enthusiasm towards UEFA Euro seems increased. It gives a glimpse of what will be special in the world's biggest football event. In this campaign, Kartik Aryan is seen for the first time in the avatar of an alien, who, while living in space, comes to participate in this football event after being influenced by the celebrations going on on Earth.

In the campaign film, it can be seen that Kartik is performing penance on 'Planet K' as an alien. Suddenly the noise of a football match reaches his ears. When their sleep is disturbed, they ask, 'Who is disturbing the peace of Planet K?' To this, Kartik says, 'It looks like a festival. This is very grand, let's go? After this, they come to Earth to participate in the football event. After coming to Earth, he meets his doppelganger. Kartik Aryan is in a double role in this. After this Kartik says, 'Sony Sports is hosting the biggest festival of football. It starts on June 14 on Sony Sports Network. We are coming and you?

On the work front

Talking about the work front, Kartik Aryan will be seen in the film 'Chandu Champion'. This film will hit the theatres on June 14. Recently, two new posters of this film were released on social media. Fans are surprised to see the body transformation of the actor. Apart from Chandu Champion, he will next be seen opposite Tripti Dimrii in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also has Vishal Bharadwaj's next in the pipeline.

Also Read: Chandu Champion poster out: Kartik Aaryan calls it 'most challenging film of his career' | See Photo