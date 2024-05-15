Dekha Tenu out now: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor ace chemistry quotient in Mr And Mrs Mahi's 1st song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's song Dekha Tenu has been released

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film Mr and Mrs Mahi is gearing up for its release. To set the excitement, the makers of the film, have shared its first song. Dekha Tennu is out now and for those who are wondering, Yes! this song is inspired by the 2001 release Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's song Shava Shava. Dekha Tennu seems like the new romantic number that will set the tone right for this film. Moreover, Janhvi and Rajkummar's chemistry in the song is electrifying. They surely have aced the chemistry quotient.

The song has been sung by Superstar Singer 2 Sony TV winner Mohammad Faiz and is written by Sameer Anjaan. Aadesh Shrivastava is the composer of this song.

Watch the song here:

About the film

Apart from Rajkummar and Janhvi, Mr and Mrs Mahi stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. The shooting of the film was completed on 1st May last year. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role. Mr & Mrs Mahi is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar. At the same time, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have supported the film for Dharma Productions. The film marks the second collaboration of Janhvi and Rajkummar after the 2021 horror thriller 'Roohi'.

On the work front

Apart from Mr and Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar was recently seen in Srikanth this month, which is based on the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film is successfully running in theatres. Post these, he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. On the other hand, Janhvi has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR. After that, she'll be seen opposite Ram Charan in his next untitled film.