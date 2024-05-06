'She's strong woman but...' Kareena Kapoor opens up about her role in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor's still from Singham Again

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently been appointed as the National Ambassador of UNICEF India. The actress has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014. On the other hand, Kareena is also having a good year in terms of her film career. She gave a hit film, titled Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Kareena will also feature in The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. Just like Crew, this is also a women-oriented film. Meanwhile, she is also doing the third film of the Singham franchise, Singham Again. In this film, she will be seen in the role of Avni. After doing back-to-back female-oriented films, Kareena said that Singham Again is a male-dominated film. However, fans will also get to see some strong female roles in it. During the same interview, Kareena also expressed the possibility of making a sequel to the film Crew.

Deepika will be seen with Kareena for the first time in Singham Again

Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be seen together for the first time in Singham Again. DP is playing the role of Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's next. Regarding this, Kareena Kapoor said, 'Both mine and Deepika's roles in the film are very strong, but it is natural that it will be different from women-oriented films. I am sure people will enjoy this film.'

Singham Again cast

Singham Again is being directed by Rohit Shetty and will be the fifth film in his famous cop universe. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh also play important roles in the film.

Apart from these, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari will also be seen in Singham Again. Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone is associated with the Singham franchise for the first time. Apart from her, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff will also be seen for the first time in this franchise. The rest of the actors have worked in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

