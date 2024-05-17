Why isn't Priyanka Gandhi contesting Lok Sabha elections? Robert Vadra reveals in exclusive interview | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, during an exclusive interview with India TV.

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, stated in an exclusive interview with India TV amidst the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that Priyanka Gandhi does not wish to contest elections herself. Due to this reason, she has not contested from any constituency so far. Vadra highlighted that neither the Gandhi family nor the Congress party prevented her from contesting elections.

Vadra: 'I never asked for a ticket'

Vadra clarified that he never sought a ticket for himself. He expressed that he didn't intend to enter politics, but the current government compelled him to do so. He also revealed that in 2004, although everyone wished for Sonia Gandhi to become the Prime Minister, she chose Manmohan Singh for the position.

'I wanted to expel me from the country'

Vadra recounted continuous pressure being exerted on him. Questions repeatedly arose about the special privileges he received. He disclosed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated him and attempted to distress him. Opposition parties believed that he would leave the country, but he grew stronger. Vadra shared an incident when the ED director summoned him while he was abroad for his daughter's surgery. Following this, he presented himself before the ED after abandoning everything. He also claimed that during interrogations, he was forced to sit for hours, and ED officers repeatedly questioned him over the phone.