TDP, YSRCP clash over viral ragging video at SSN college in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi on Thursday (July 25) lashed out at the YSR Congress party after the latter tagged the minister over a viral video where students at Andhra Pradesh's Sri Subbaraya and Narayana College were being attacked and assaulted by their seniors in the name of NCC ragging.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Andhra Pradesh Home Minister hit back at the opposition's claim of a degrading law and order situation under the present TDP government. Citing data, she confirmed that the incident took place in February 2024, under the previous YSRCP government, but has now come to light as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu issued an investigation order under the Prohibition of Ragging Act.

Significantly, the TDP leader in her statement also urged the YSRCP to refrain from spreading lies and blaming the atrocities that happened during their regime on the current government.

"We are now bringing the derailed law and order into the groove. YSRCP people are not new to making such false accusations and getting beaten up by people. We would like to inform that strict action will be taken against whoever commits any wrongdoing in the matter of law and order," she added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that six persons have been identified, and one arrested, after shocking videos showing junior students being assaulted by seniors in the name of ragging at Andhra Pradesh's Sri Subbaraya and Narayana College went viral.

The police stated that the incident took place in February, but none of the victims chose to file complaints due to fear of retaliation.

Significantly, Krishna Reddy, Police Inspector (One Town Police Station), said they have urged people, at this college or any others, who may have been assaulted or otherwise abused, to report the incidents of 'ragging' and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

