German national detained at Delhi Airport with six kg of cocaine

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB A German man was detained at Delhi airport with 6kg of cocaine

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained a German national of Indian origin at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday after discovering six kilograms of cocaine in his possession. Acting on a tip-off from Interpol, officials apprehended the man upon his arrival from Doha on an Indigo Airlines flight.

The contraband was meticulously concealed within 270 capsules, which were hidden inside two soft toys. The individual was immediately taken into custody and is currently being questioned by the authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)