German national detained at Delhi Airport with six kg of cocaine

Acting on an Interpol tip, the CBI detains a German national of Indian origin carrying six kilograms of cocaine hidden in soft toys at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Published on: July 25, 2024 23:42 IST
Drug Smuggling
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB A German man was detained at Delhi airport with 6kg of cocaine

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained a German national of Indian origin at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday after discovering six kilograms of cocaine in his possession. Acting on a tip-off from Interpol, officials apprehended the man upon his arrival from Doha on an Indigo Airlines flight.

The contraband was meticulously concealed within 270 capsules, which were hidden inside two soft toys. The individual was immediately taken into custody and is currently being questioned by the authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)

